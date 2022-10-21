Free medical camp set up for employees: Meters to ensure proper water distribution across Karachi: KW&SB chief

KARACHI: For equitable distribution of water across Karachi, flow meters are being installed and other measures being taken in all its districts, CEO of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) Engr Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has said.

He was talking to a group of journalists at a free medical camp set up for the welfare of the employees of KW&SB.

The CEO of KW&SB has taken a personal interest in solving his colleagues’ medical problems and started establishing free medical camps for the purpose.

A free medical camp was set up at the KW&SB head office on Sharea Faisal with the cooperation of Dr Essa Laboratories and Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC).

At the medical camp, Prof Nargis of KMDC led the team of doctors who carried out free examination of the patients and prescribed the necessary treatment as well as medicines. Ultrasound, ECG, cholesterol, CBC, and blood sugar examinations as well as bone tests were conducted free of charge.

In the committee room of the MD Secretariat, Dr Adil Ramzan gave a briefing on dengue fever while Dr Nayyar Jabeen of Dr Essa Laboratories gave a lecture on breast cancer.

On the occasion, CEO of Dr Essa Laboratories Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah praised the efforts of Engineer Ahmed for the welfare of KW&SB employees.

Expressing his views, the CEO of KW&SB thanked the managements of both Dr Essa Laboratories and KMDC. He said that free medical camps would be established in phases at various places to provide better medical facilities to the employees.

He expressed the hope that KW&SB officers and other employees would continue to play their role in ensuring better water supply and drainage facilities to the citizens of the mega-city.

Engr Asadullah Khan, the COO of KW&SB, said that with the joint cooperation of Dr Essa Laboratories and KMDC, proper medical facilities had been provided to the KW&SB employees.

He added that KW&SB was busy in improving the water supply and drainage system in the light of instructions of chief minister of Sindh and minister for local government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022