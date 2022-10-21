AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LG elections in 101 UCs of ICT on Dec 24: ECP

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 21 Oct, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Local government elections in 101 union councils (UCs) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would be held on the coming December 24, the electoral body announced on Thursday.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), public notice inviting nominations for LG polls to be issued on November 1, dates for filing of nomination papers: November 7-11, publication of names of the nominated candidates: November 14, scrutiny of nomination papers: November 15-18, filing of appeals against acceptance/rejection of nomination papers: November 21-23, deciding of appeals by the appellate authority: November 28, revised list of contesting candidates: November 29, withdrawal of candidate: November 30, allotment of electoral symbols to contesting candidates: December 1 and polling day: December 24.According to the code of conduct for the LG polls issued by ECP, all executive authorities in the federation shall neither announce any development project nor use state resources in LG polls “calculated to influence the elections in favour of a particular candidate.”

It says, if any person in government service misuses their official position in any manner in order to influence results of the elections, they shall be liable to be proceeded against under the law.

After the issuance of the election schedule of local government, no transfers/postings of the government officers and officials including autonomous bodies/authorities shall be made in Islamabad without prior approval of the commission till the publication of election results, the code of conduct says.

No leave of the government officers and officials including autonomous bodies/authorities will be granted in Islamabad after the issuance of election schedule of the LG elections without prior approval of the commission till the publication of election results, it adds. In case leave has already been sanctioned, the officer will not relinquish his charge without approval of the commission, according to the poll’s code of conduct.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECP ICT LG elections

Comments

1000 characters

LG elections in 101 UCs of ICT on Dec 24: ECP

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

Imran described his planned ‘march’ as ‘jihad’

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Apex court rejects govt’s plea against PTI’s ‘long march’

Read more stories