LG elections in 101 UCs of ICT on Dec 24: ECP

ISLAMABAD: Local government elections in 101 union councils (UCs) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would be held on the coming December 24, the electoral body announced on Thursday.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), public notice inviting nominations for LG polls to be issued on November 1, dates for filing of nomination papers: November 7-11, publication of names of the nominated candidates: November 14, scrutiny of nomination papers: November 15-18, filing of appeals against acceptance/rejection of nomination papers: November 21-23, deciding of appeals by the appellate authority: November 28, revised list of contesting candidates: November 29, withdrawal of candidate: November 30, allotment of electoral symbols to contesting candidates: December 1 and polling day: December 24.According to the code of conduct for the LG polls issued by ECP, all executive authorities in the federation shall neither announce any development project nor use state resources in LG polls “calculated to influence the elections in favour of a particular candidate.”

It says, if any person in government service misuses their official position in any manner in order to influence results of the elections, they shall be liable to be proceeded against under the law.

After the issuance of the election schedule of local government, no transfers/postings of the government officers and officials including autonomous bodies/authorities shall be made in Islamabad without prior approval of the commission till the publication of election results, the code of conduct says.

No leave of the government officers and officials including autonomous bodies/authorities will be granted in Islamabad after the issuance of election schedule of the LG elections without prior approval of the commission till the publication of election results, it adds. In case leave has already been sanctioned, the officer will not relinquish his charge without approval of the commission, according to the poll’s code of conduct.

