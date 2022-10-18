PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, it was reported on Tuesday.

The reference was filed by PTI's Central Vice President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry through his lawyer Babar Awan. The reference said that the election commissioner's performance has "exposed himself as being biased, dishonest and unfaithful to constitutional post that he is holding".

PTI also said that the chief was denying a fair trial and due process of law to Imran Khan and his party as he holds "grudges" against them.

Raja must be removed from one of the most respectable and sacred constitutional posts, the reference said.

PTI withdraws reference against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

This is the second time that the party has filed a reference against the CEC.

On August 4, the party sought the removal of the chief election commissioner on account of the “commission of continuous and deliberate misconduct.”

The reference claimed that Raja had violated ECP’s code of conduct and failed to fulfill his constitutional obligations.

However, the reference was withdrawn, with the PTI saying that it will be filed again after highlighting further legal aspects.

PTI said it will include the demand for reconsideration of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case in the reference.