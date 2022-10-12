AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
Uber exits five cities, to continue services via unit Careem

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 06:20am
KARACHI: Uber Technologies Inc will discontinue its ride-hailing services app in five cities in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad, the company said on Tuesday, in a move that will reduce market overlap between the US firm and its Middle East unit Careem.

Careem suspends food-delivery business in Pakistan over unfavourable economic conditions

The change, effective immediately, also covers the cities of Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar, but the Uber app will continue operations in Lahore, where the company plans to launch new products.

Careem Uber Technologies Inc Uber app

