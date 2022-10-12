Uber exits five cities, to continue services via unit Careem

KARACHI: Uber Technologies Inc will discontinue its ride-hailing services app in five cities in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad, the company said on Tuesday, in a move that will reduce market overlap between the US firm and its Middle East unit Careem.

The change, effective immediately, also covers the cities of Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar, but the Uber app will continue operations in Lahore, where the company plans to launch new products.