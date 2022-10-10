AGL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.36%)
EPCL 59.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
FCCL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FFL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.77 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.16%)
MLCF 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
OGDC 76.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.05%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
TELE 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TPLP 21.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
TRG 150.60 Increased By ▲ 6.10 (4.22%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.62%)
BR100 4,250 Increased By 6.2 (0.15%)
BR30 16,572 Increased By 166.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,167 Increased By 59.5 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,887 Increased By 17.8 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may rise to 3,919-4,008 ringgit range

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2022 10:55am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise to a range of 3,919-4,008 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a falling trendline and the upper trendline of a small wedge.

The break opened the way towards the Sept. 21 high of 3,919 ringgit.

The wedge suggests a higher target of 4,008 ringgit.

There will be a pullback towards the falling trendline. However, it is not very clear where this pullback is going to occur. Both the resistance at 3,919 ringgit or 4,008 ringgit may trigger the pullback.

A break below 3,824 ringgit may cause a fall to 3,745 ringgit.

Palm oil rises

On the daily chart, the contract is poised to rise into 3,891-4,070 ringgit range.

The higher palm oil rises, the more likely it would revisit the August 12 high of 4,495 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may rise to 3,919-4,008 ringgit range

Pakistan will not seek Paris Club debt restructuring, says Ishaq Dar

ECC likely to approve minimum support price of wheat on Monday

Judges should be held accountable for 'injustices': Nawaz Sharif

Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

New Zealand to tour Pakistan after abandoning series

Massive fire breaks out in Islamabad’s Centaurus Mall

President Alvi approves MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor

Emergency operations in flood-hit areas: World Bank says allocating $2bn from existing financed projects

Nepra rejects PMLTC’s tariff modification request

Djokovic takes 90th career title with Astana victory

Read more stories