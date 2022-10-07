AGL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
Palm oil rises

Reuters Published 07 Oct, 2022 05:59am
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday for a sixth session and their highest close in nearly two weeks, buoyed by concerns over wet weather and by a rally crude oil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 59 ringgit, or 1.62%, to 3,701 ringgit ($798.49) a tonne after rising as much as 4.4% earlier in the session.

Palm oil prices are probably being driven by demand and discounts to soft oils, said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 in Kuala Lumpur.

Expectations of a drop in Southeast Asian palm oil production from November to February owing to potential La Nina weather disruption also supported the contract, he said.

Oil prices stabilised near three-week highs after the OPEC+ producer group agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to cut production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.6%. The Dalian exchange was closed for the week for holidays.

