Crime rate on the rise in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars and auto thieves struck at over 100 places in the capital and looted cash and valuables worth millions of rupees, and stole 60 vehicles from various areas in the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, armed robbers struck at 22 locations and stole cash and valuables and armed persons snatched 25 mobile phones at gunpoint in various localities during the period under review.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during last week and snatched or stole 60 vehicles including 52 motorbikes.

During the last week, carjackers stole 52 bikes including, HV-326 of Muhammad Asim, BKP-184 of Najeeb Ullah, a bike of Talib Hussain, BXR-510 of Aamir Malik, a bike AFP of Muhammad Maddar, ANN-184 of Zeeshan Abid, APL of Saimol Masih, BGL-635 of Muhammad Ayaz Azam, RIK-9735 of Muhammad Shehryar, ATR-765 of Abdur Rheman, a bike of Muhamad Rafiqu, BJR-967 of Mehmood Ahmed, RIL-9217 of Usama Attiqu, RIO-1420 of Adil Gill Mirza, ANE-753 of Nasir Ali Khan, ACK-763 of Yasir Haider, RIW-4139 of Haider Ali, AXR-847 of Fasial Mehmood, BKL-9535 of Muhammad Idress, ARL-191 of Sikandar Hayat, and RIL-1293 of Faizan Safeer.

Auto thieves also stole GAO-8590 of Abdul Waheed, RIW-553 of Sufiayan Ibrar, GAQ-5807 of Ali Ahmed, LEW-7791 of Yasir Rehman, lifted a bike Ali Turab, AKL-6584 of Muhammad Ibrar, RIV-7890 of Saad Rafifqu, a bike of Muzaffar Iqbal, BWM-644 of Nadeem, a bike of Gulfam, a bike of Kashif Ahmed, BKM-807 of Yasir Aziz, RIM-787 of Muhammad Perviaz, ABX-7476 from Waheed Rehman, a bike ‘applied for’ of Sheikh Hamza, BZM-975 of Saeed Raees Ali, AEV-7693 of Rana Imran Anjum, a bike APF of Arif, YL-846 of Asad Ali, and a bike BIL-2447 of Tufail Ahmed.

Carjackers also stole a bike RIL-2478 of Tufial Ahmed, APF -022 of Muhammad Yahiay, RIP-5478 of Muhammad Zameer, a bike SGL-1972 of Muhammad Aftab, GTM-6519 of Nasir Abbas, BFN-778 of Muzeer Irhamn, RIM-5823 of Asif Rehman, ALB-5849 of Muhammad Akhtar, ABM-1193 of Muhammad Adeel, and AHE-3157 of Kamal Muhammad.

During the last week, auto thieves stole over eight cars bearing registration numbers, LXE-1413 of Tahir, FDU-3280 of Muhammad Adnan, AA-098 of Ghulam Abbas, a car of Khuda Bakshs, LEB-7067 of Sanullah, CY-663 of Dar Saddam Hussain, and Suzuki van FE-815 of Muhammad Aslam.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Koral, Industrial Area, Margalla and Sabzi Mandi. During the last week, Karachi Company registered seven cases of auto theft, five cases of mobile snatching, and four cases of robbery.

Unidentified gunmen snatched mobile phone from Usama Attiqu, Yasir Khalid, Muhammad Nadeem, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ali Akber in different localities falling in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station. Four robbers intercepted Hanan Mubashir and his family in G-8/2 and snatched two mobile phones, a laptop, and cash from them. Similarly, two armed persons carried out a raid at the shop of M Imran Shahid in G-10 Markaz and held the shopkeeper and his staff at gunpoint.

Armed persons broke the locks of house of Asia Bano and looted cash and three tola gold in the limits of Karachi Company police station.

Eight cases of mobile snatching, three cases of auto theft, and one case of snatching at gunpoint were reported to Koral police station. Armed persons snatched cash and mobile phone from Malik Sultan, Muhammad Sher, Abdul Malik, Sade Ali, Numan, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Shahid, Numan Sajjdi, and Sadat Ali.

During another incident, two armed persons snatched cash and gold ornament from Sumara Musa.

Similarly, nine cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to Industrial Area police station during the last week. Three gunmen intercepted the cash van of a company and looted its driver of Rs350,000 in I-9/3. Two gunmen intercepted and held Haider Ali at gunpoint and snatched his vehicle.

