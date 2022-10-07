Dar invites US investment, says govt to facilitate foreign investors

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Friday invited investment from the United States into different sectors of Pakistan's economy.

The development comes as Donald Blome, Ambassador of the USA to Pakistan, called on Dar at the Finance Division on Friday, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Dar extended a welcome to the US envoy and stated long-term, broad-based and multi-dimensional relationship between Pakistan and the US. He also briefed the ambassador about the devastations caused by the recent floods in Pakistan.

Catastrophic flooding caused by record monsoon rains has put a third of Pakistan underwater, displaced eight million people, destroyed or damaged two million homes, and caused an estimated $28 billion in damages.

Meanwhile, the finance minister also highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

He said that attracting US foreign investment in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the government’s top priority and the incumbent government is focusing on creating a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Blome felicitated the newly appointed finance minister on assuming the charge of the Finance Ministry.

He also extended sympathy on the destruction caused by the floods and support of his government.

The US envoy further underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries.

Dar thanked the US envoy and reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.