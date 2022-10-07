AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.26%)
AVN 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.86%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
FLYNG 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.87%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PAEL 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
PRL 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
TELE 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.3%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.86%)
TPLP 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.84%)
TREET 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
TRG 145.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.58%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 4,265 Increased By 16.7 (0.39%)
BR30 16,536 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 42,297 Increased By 136.3 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,953 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dar brushes off concerns after Moody’s cuts Pakistan's rating

  • Will give befitting reply to Moody’s if downgrade not reversed, says finance minister
BR Web Desk Published October 7, 2022 Updated October 7, 2022 12:20pm
Follow us

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday brushed off concerns after Moody’s Investors Service (Moody’s) cut Pakistan’s sovereign credit rating, saying there is "nothing to worry about".

“There is nothing to be worried about, I spoke with Moody’s yesterday (Thursday), and told them that they shouldn’t have done this. They should have consulted with us,” said Dar while talking to media persons outside the Islamabad accountability court.

The statement comes after Moody’s on Thursday night downgraded the government of Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa1 from B3.

Moody’s also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P) Caa1 from (P) B3. The outlook remains negative.

The decision to downgrade the ratings to Caa1 was driven by increased government liquidity and external vulnerability risks and higher debt sustainability risks, in the aftermath of devastating floods that hit the country since June 2022, said the rating agency.

The floods have exacerbated Pakistan’s liquidity and external credit weaknesses and vastly increase social spending needs, while government revenue has been severely hit.

The rating agency stated that debt affordability, a long-standing credit weakness for Pakistan, will remain extremely weak for the foreseeable future.

However, the Ministry of Finance, in its response, said it strongly contested Moody’s rating action.

“The rating action by Moody’s is strongly contested by the Ministry of Finance as the rating action by Moody’s was carried out unilaterally without prior consultations and meetings with our teams from the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan,” a statement issued by the ministry said.

"Following Moody’s intimation of the rating action, the ministry held two meetings with the agency's team over the past 24 hours, sharing data and information which clearly show a picture contradicting Moody’s rating action.

"After a regular stock take of the economic and fiscal conditions, Ministry of Finance informed that government policies over the last few months have helped in fiscal consolidation," the ministry added.

"The government had adequate liquidity and financing arrangements to meet its external liabilities."

Meanwhile, Dar said the UK was also recently downgraded by Fitch Ratings from stable to negative.

“The ratings from these agencies is essential for issuing bonds and Sukuks in the international market,” he said.

Dar said he conveyed to Moody’s that he would give a "befitting" reply in his meeting with its officials scheduled for next week, if the agency did not reverse its decision.

“They (Moody’s officials) have to meet me. I told them if you don’t [reverse] this, I will give you a befitting response in our meeting next week,” he said.

Pakistan Economy Moody's ministry of finance Ishaq Dar Pakistan Moody's Moody's ratings

Comments

1000 characters

Dar brushes off concerns after Moody’s cuts Pakistan's rating

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to record gains against US dollar

Accountability court cancels finance minister Ishaq Dar's arrest warrant

Moody’s cuts Pakistan’s rating to Caa1

Growth to slow to around 2pc: World Bank

Over 6pc growth leads to dollar crunch: minister

Finance ministry contests rating action by Moody’s

Oil steady as focus turns to US economic data

Rs7.47trn target: 21.5pc growth in FY23 revenue collection required

ECC may approve uniform wheat MSP today

Read more stories