Intra-day update: Rupee's run of strength against US dollar continues

Pakistan's rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and appreciated nearly 1% in the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being quoted at 221.74, an appreciation of Rs2.20 or 1% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's rupee appreciated against the US dollar for the ninth successive session, settling at 223.94 after appreciating Rs1.7 or 0.76%.

The recent appreciation run is driven by a decline in speculative activity in the currency market, alongside expectation of central bank action against financial institutions involved in currency manipulation.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) chief spokesperson Abid Qamar on Wednesday said that the central bank will soon complete an investigation into alleged manipulation by commercial banks of foreign exchange operations in the country.

Pakistan’s rupee has fluctuated wildly this year, particularly recently, hitting record lows against the US dollar last month before suddenly rising in recent days, leading authorities to suspect manipulation by banks and exchange companies.

“The investigations are being carried out by the regulator and results might come soon,” Qamar said.

Internationally, the dollar fought for a footing in choppy trade on Thursday, with support from upbeat US data and hawkish policymaker comments, while the prospect of higher energy prices helped exporters’ currencies and weighed on those of importers.

The US dollar index wobbled 0.06% lower to 110.86, off lows near 110 from earlier in the week, though some distance below last week’s 20-year high of 114.78.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose for a fourth session on Thursday, with Brent at a three-week high, after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2 million barrel per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

This is an intra-day update