AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Losses caused by flood havoc: Dar briefs ADB on estimates

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has informed a delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wednesday about the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and its impact on the country’s economy.

The Finance Ministry said that the finance minister held a meeting with a delegation of the ADB headed by its Country Director Yong Ye.

The ADB country director has expressed sympathy over flood losses and stated that the bank would provide flood relief support to Pakistan to the tune of US$ 2.3 to 2.5 billion including US$ 1.5 billion for the BRACE programme, which will be placed before the ADB Board for approval during this month.

He also apprised the meeting about the ongoing and future projects of the ADB in various sectors including social protection, and food security and energy sectors. Regarding the Country Partnership Strategy for Pakistan 2021-25, it was shared that this strategy is in line with the vision of the Government of Pakistan.

ADB says aims to mobilise $500-700mn package for immediate relief assistance to Pakistan

The finance minister appreciated the ADB’s role and support in promoting sustainable development in Pakistan and informed the delegation of the devastation caused by the recent floods in the country and its impact on the economy. He further stated that Pakistan’s economy faced huge challenges. The present government with its pragmatic policy decisions has not only arrested the decline but has also set the economy in the right direction. Dar also shared the priorities of the present government.

The finance minister thanked the ADB delegation for their persistent support and assured them of full cooperation by the government for the swift execution of the ongoing and future programs. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Asad Aleem, Dy Country Director ADB, Kiyoshi Taniguchi Principal Economist ADB, Laisiasa Tora, Senior Public Management Specialist ADB and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Economy ADB Ishaq Dar finance minister Floods in Pakistan Flood relief efforts

Comments

1000 characters

Losses caused by flood havoc: Dar briefs ADB on estimates

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

PSMA reiterates its export surplus sugar demand

WTO slashes 2023 trade forecast as recession looms

SBP to complete probe soon into alleged FX manipulation

Read more stories