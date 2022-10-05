Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed in army convoy attack

RAWALPINDI: Two soldiers were martyred and three terrorists were killed after a military convoy was attacked by terrorists in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists fired on a military convoy in the general area of Hassan Khel – Peshawar District. The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the attackers, killing three terrorists. The troops also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces, according to ISPR.

During an intense exchange of fire, two soldiers were martyred. The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of Pak Army (age 30 years, resident of Jaffarabad District) and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary (age 36 years, resident of South Waziristan District).