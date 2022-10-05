AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
Punjab to verify pensioners data with help of NADRA

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2022 07:14am
LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to cross verify the pensioners data with the NADRA in order to create transparency and end any discrepancy in the distribution of pension among the pensioners.

In the first phase of Punjab pension reforms, the biometric verification of the pensioners would be made mandatory to counter the irregularities in the pension disbursement mechanism. The decision was made in a review meeting of the Punjab pension reforms under PRIDE project by Punjab Finance Minster Mohsin Laghari. Secretary Finance Punjab, Special Secretary Finance, General Manager Punjab Pension Fund Syed Shahnawaz Nadir Shah and relevant officers of the finance department attended the meeting. The minister observed that the pension reforms were being introduced to control rising expenditure of claimants and pensions.

Further, he mentioned that the disbursement of the pension through online payment methods will make it easier for the pensioners to collect their pensions besides ensure transparency in the pension disbursement system.

The upcoming reforms will also offer alternative options as per the need of the pensioners for payment of pension dues.

