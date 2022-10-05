AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
SEZs under 2nd phase of CPEC to bring about industrial growth: Alvi

Naveed Butt Published 05 Oct, 2022 07:16am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being developed across the country under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would further augment Pakistan’s industrial growth, besides helping in the development of Pakistan’s transport, infrastructure, and energy sectors.

“The five SEZs, being developed under the CPEC, would possess state-of-the-art infrastructure and the government of Pakistan would provide all the necessary facilitation in setting up the industry in the SEZs. I urge the local and foreign investors to fully benefit from the improved Ease of Doing Business in the country and utilize the opportunities being offered by the country’s business and investment-friendly policies,” the president expressed these views. While addressing the 3rd Roundtable Conference titled, “Pakistan Paradise for Investment and CPEC-2030: Economic Revolution from Kashgar to Gwadar and Beyond”, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also addressed the occasion.

The conference was also attended by the members of the diplomatic community, media and business community.

Addressing the conference, the president highlighted that the investment-friendly policies of the country had already started paying dividends, which had encouraged famous mobile phone brands to invest in the manufacturing and assembling of phones in Pakistan. He also urged the business community to fully utilise and benefit from sectoral policies designed by the government offering incentives like tax breaks, tax refunds, tax reduction, dedicated infrastructure and investor facilitation services.

He said that huge investments under the CPEC would further reinvigorate various sectors of Pakistan’s economy, besides attracting investment from friendly countries in different sectors of the Pakistan economy. He further said that CPEC had already advanced the level of cooperation with Pakistan’s all-weather friend China in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

He said that CPEC has helped Pakistan develop a world-class road network, which would not only improve internal connectivity but would also help forge closer linkages with other countries in the region. In the energy sector, he highlighted, steps were being taken to improve the transmission and distribution system of the country under CPEC, enhance system reliability, address the chronic problem of circular debt and ensure sustained provision of energy at affordable rates for industrial and commercial activities.

While expressing satisfaction with the multi-dimensional and multi-sectoral work being undertaken by China in Gwadar, the President said that it would help realize the dream of making Gwadar a centre for regional trade and investment. He further said that Gwadar port would be an ideal sea route for trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics (CARs). He also underlined the need for peace in Afghanistan which would ultimately open trade and economic opportunities for the region and neighbouring countries.

The president underlined that the government had introduced a comprehensive program for skill development of the youth, especially in the IT sector, with a view to provide a skilled workforce to the local industry and manpower export market. He expressed the hope that collaboration between the two countries in the IT sector would be further enhanced.

The Ambassador of China, Rong, in his speech said that Pakistan and China enjoyed exemplary and all-weather friendship in all sectors and CPEC was one of the manifestations of this cooperation. He said that China would continue its support to the CPEC projects to ensure that the development work on these projects was carried out with full potential. He said that the cooperation between the two countries was further being enhanced in the social sector, industry, culture, and technology.

CPEC SEZs industrial growth President Dr Arif Alvi

