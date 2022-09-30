FPCCI: Message from Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I extend my heartfelt felicitations and commendations to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for organizing the FPCCI 45th Exports Awards to recognize the contributions of leading exporters.

I am confident that FPCCI’s initiative will acknowledge the services of the entrepreneurs in the growth of businesses in Pakistan and would encourage them to further improve the quality of their goods and services by fine tuning their business processes and updating their technologies. I believe this initiative would also help in increasing our exports, which is one of the major sources of foreign exchange earnings, a main contributing factor in narrowing the trade gap and a booster for achieving higher GDP growth.

I appreciate FPCCI for its quality leadership in promoting trade, business and investment and for promoting healthy and environment-friendly economic activities in the country.

I am confident that the conferment of Exports Awards and public recognition of high achievers, motivates entrepreneurs and performing organizations encourages them to diversify their product lines and explore new export markets while maintaining internationally accepted ethical values, environment friendliness together with meeting health and safety standards.

