Imran ‘playing’ with national security: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif has urged the government to take action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is “playing with national security”.

Talking to media personnel on Thursday, he said that Mr Khan’s leaked audio had exposed the intentions of the former prime minister. He said he intentionally ruined the country’s vital interests, and the authorities should take him to task on that count.

He said the issue of the audio leak was critical and must be dealt with strictly.

Mr Khan was just politicking in sheer disregard of national security, and he should be held accountable in any case, Mr Latif added.

Besides other misadventures, Mr Khan pursued such policies which had put the economy in a quagmire, he said.

