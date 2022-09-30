AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
COAS inaugurates Chaklala Cricket Ground after renovation

APP Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday inaugurated newly renovated 501 Central Workshop Cricket Ground, known as the Chaklala Cricket Ground.

The cricket ground was upgraded to provide state-of-the-art facilities to cricketers and fans, especially the youth of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

It added that the sports ground would be available to students and cricket clubs of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to promote the game of cricket and provide a healthy sports environment.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of Rawalpindi Corps for renovating the old cricket ground and providing an excellent cricketing facility to the city.

