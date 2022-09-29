Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said Thursday that government will exercise constitutional and legal options to ensure cyber security, APP reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said immediate steps have been taken by the state institutions and SOPs revisited to ensure full security of important places following the emergence of audio leaks.

NSC approves formation of high-level committee to probe PMO audio leaks

He said the premier is having consultations with different stakeholders to form a committee to probe into the matter.

Tarar said the committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and will have representation from all security agencies.

The minister said former Prime Minister Imran Khan compromised the country's interest for his politics in a cipher case.

"Supreme Court has written in its verdict that cipher was not a conspiracy," he said.

A day ago, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the recently surfaced audio leaks purportedly featuring conversations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with his aides and other officials about different government and party matters.

The NSC also approved the formation of a committee under Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah to formulate a legal framework regarding Cyber Security.