AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

  • Minister for Law and Justice says steps taken by the state institutions to ensure full security of important places
APP Published 29 Sep, 2022 06:37pm
Follow us

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said Thursday that government will exercise constitutional and legal options to ensure cyber security, APP reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said immediate steps have been taken by the state institutions and SOPs revisited to ensure full security of important places following the emergence of audio leaks.

NSC approves formation of high-level committee to probe PMO audio leaks

He said the premier is having consultations with different stakeholders to form a committee to probe into the matter.

Tarar said the committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and will have representation from all security agencies.

The minister said former Prime Minister Imran Khan compromised the country's interest for his politics in a cipher case.

"Supreme Court has written in its verdict that cipher was not a conspiracy," he said.

A day ago, the National Security Committee (NSC) approved the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the recently surfaced audio leaks purportedly featuring conversations of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with his aides and other officials about different government and party matters.

The NSC also approved the formation of a committee under Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah to formulate a legal framework regarding Cyber Security.

cybersecurity NSC Supreme Court’s verdict

Comments

1000 characters

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, Safdar in Avenfield case

Pakistan, China agree on early launch of ML-1 project

Fifth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee appreciates nearly 1.1% against US dollar

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

HBL says will contest allegations in terror-financing case in US

Oil rises towards $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

LNG markets may tighten further in 2023, IEA's Birol says

Confidence in economy retreats: Ipsos survey

KSE-100 slumps 1.02% amid thin volumes

Putin set to proclaim annexation of seized Ukrainian territory on Friday

Read more stories