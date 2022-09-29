AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s total assets reach all-time high

Press Release Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

MUZAFFARABAD: Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s total asset value has reached the highest level of Rs 27.4 billion which is a record in the last 15 years history of the financial institution. During the first half of 2022, the assets increased by Rs 4 billion.

While presiding over a review meeting held at the head office on Wednesday, Khawar Saeed, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, said that in the first half of 2022, the total assets of the bank increased by Rs 4 billion. The value of assets has reached an all-time high of Rs 27.4 billion, while last year’s assets reached a level of Rs 23.7 billion with a multi-fold increase.

It is worth mentioning here that in the year 2019, the total assets of the bank were only Rs 13.566 billion, which increased to Rs 16.819 billion in 2020, further increased to 23.693 billion rupees in 2021, and in the first half of 2022, the asset value reached the highest level of Rs 27.4 billion.

Sources say that the financial institution moving towards the progress under the patronage of the AJK Government, Board of Directors, especially Chairmanship of Khan Abdul Majid Khan, under the supervision of Khawar Saeed, the President of the Bank and team work, day and night work of the staff and with the support of customers the targets have been achieved.

According to the spokesperson of the Bank, the multifold increase in the value of total assets is a reflection of the progress of the bank and the full confidence of the customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bank of AJK total asset value Bank of AJK customers

Comments

1000 characters

Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s total assets reach all-time high

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories