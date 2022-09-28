AGL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
ANL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
EPCL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
GGGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.83%)
GTECH 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.48%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.71%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
TRG 127.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
UNITY 23.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 12.1 (0.29%)
BR30 15,847 Increased By 40.8 (0.26%)
KSE100 41,663 Increased By 144.9 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,628 Increased By 66.1 (0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits over 15-month low as global recession fears hurt demand

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 11:55am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures hit a fresh 15-month low on Wednesday, extending losses for a fifth straight session, as global recession fears hurt demand in edible oils market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 5.08% to 3,344 ringgit ($724.28) per tonne by midday break.

Earlier in the session, it dropped to 3,326 ringgit, its lowest since June 18, 2021.

The contract has lost 14% so far in five days. As prices broke below 3,430 ringgit level, traders “were aggravated to clear their long positions”, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

“Global turmoil in energy and share markets added to selling pressure in edible oils side.”

Asian share markets tumbled, as surging borrowing costs intensified fears of a global recession, spooking investors into the arms of the safe-haven dollar and punishing currencies across the region. Oil prices fell more 1%, pressured by a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds that offset support from US production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.52%, while its palm oil contract dropped 1.08%.

Palm falls further on weaker rival oils

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 1.22%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market, while weaker crude oil makes palm oil less attractive as biofuel feedstock.

Palm oil may retest a support at 3,427 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,288-3,360 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose between 18.6% and 20.9% from a month-ago figures, cargo surveyors said.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits over 15-month low as global recession fears hurt demand

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Piqued by PMH security breach, PM orders probe

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Read more stories