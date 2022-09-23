Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 22, 2022). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 22, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,927.95
High: 40,986.17
Low: 40,418.97
Net Change: 37.63
Volume (000): 104,058
Value (000): 5,433,826
Makt Cap (000) 1,590,195,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,996.78
NET CH (-) 79.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,380.41
NET CH (+) 9.90
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,528.54
NET CH (-) 19.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,599.25
NET CH (-) 29.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,636.78
NET CH (-) 10.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,029.17
NET CH (+) 86.25
------------------------------------
As on: 22-September-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments