KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 22, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,927.95 High: 40,986.17 Low: 40,418.97 Net Change: 37.63 Volume (000): 104,058 Value (000): 5,433,826 Makt Cap (000) 1,590,195,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,996.78 NET CH (-) 79.01 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,380.41 NET CH (+) 9.90 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,528.54 NET CH (-) 19.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,599.25 NET CH (-) 29.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,636.78 NET CH (-) 10.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,029.17 NET CH (+) 86.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-September-2022 ====================================

