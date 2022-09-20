TECNO Camon 19 Pro will feature the first human eye-like camera sensors in Pakistan

TECNO Mobile`s globally-launched Pro and Mondrian variants of the Camon 19 series are expected to launch soon in Pakistan. Camon 19 Pro has high-resolution cameras equipped with technology-leading RGBW sensors, producing clear and sharp photos, especially in low-light environments. Its design is an artistic wonder with a mesmerizing back. It features a display with the slimmest bezels.

Camon series is TECNO`s well-known camera specialty. Camon 19 Pro + Mondrian features RGBW sensors. TECNO indicated earlier this year about their collaboration with Samsung to develop the RGBW sensors for the Camon 19 series. RGBW sensor is a giant leap over traditional mobile camera frameworks, enabling phones to keep up with professional cameras in low-light and light-sensitive conditions.

The RGBW sensor adds a white sub-pixel to the already present RGB array. The RGBW sensor modifies pixel arrangement by introducing light-sensitive white pixels (W). Consequently, camera light sensitivity increases, especially in low light locations with higher display resolution. RGBW makes the picture clearer and more vibrant in low light. ISOCELL GWB is Samsung`s first ever “human eye-like” sensor that backs RGBW`s performance.

RGBW will be featured in a 64MP+50MP dual main camera. Camon 19 Pro features ultra-night mode, which captures clear, bright, and vibrant images at night. The camera is an absolute monster in night portrait photography and videography.

2022 has seen several successes of the Camon series from TECNO. Camon 19 Neo has already grasped the market with immense success, and fans are impatiently waiting for Camon 19 Pro. The phone is expected to be launched soon in Pakistan. With its launch, Camon 19 Pro will have Pakistan's first ever “human eye-like” image sensors. Keep an eye on TECNO Pakistan`s official social media pages for the launch.