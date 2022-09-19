Four SC benches formed for hearings on key cases

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has constituted four regular benches at the principal seat in Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the week starting on Monday.

The bench one would comprise of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha A Malik while the second bench would comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The third bench would comprise of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. The fourth bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear cases from 9:30 am to 11:00 am while after 11:30 am the bench composition would be Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, Atta Abbas Zaidi and others appeal against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and according to NAB the petitioner was charged for allegedly being involved in illegal mutation & allotment of land by misusing his authority, Government of Pakistan Secretary Interior at State Bank of Pakistan, Islamabad and others against Zia Ullah Khan and others regarding impugned proceedings on complaint through Pakistan Citizen Portal, appeal filed by Robina Farooq against NAB and according to NAB inquiry against Investigation Officer (Petitioner) for criminal misconduct for allegedly hampering the investigation, M/s Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) appeal regarding imposition of production Cess on Crude Oil [Sections 2 and 6 of the Regulation of Mines and Oil-fields and Mineral Development (Government Control) Act, 1948, different appeals seeking exemption from Sales Tax and Income Tax at import stage available under Entry of 151 of the 6th Schedule to the Sales Tax Act, 1990, The Collector of Customs (Enforcement) and Customs House, Karachi v. M/s Hassan Trading Company Karachi asking whether the consignments, which have been mis-declared can be released/cleared unconditionally upon payment of duties and taxes.

Moreover, the SC would hear Muhammad Riaz Sajid petition against District Police Officer, Mianwali seeking recovery of his daughter from the improper custody of R-3, appeal seeking grant of prospecting license for Chromite, appeal questioning whether an agreement to sell can be used as an instrument by the vendees to deprive their sisters from the share of their inheritance, Dr. Wishah Urwat ul Wusqa appeal seeking transfer of case from the Judge Family Court Multan (Punjab) to the Judge Family Court Islamabad (ICT), cases relating to PEMRA against interim order for change of License Category/Contents from “Entertainment” to “News and Current Affairs and Waleed Saad Khan petition against National Accountability Bureau seeking declaration of Inquiry as illegal and quashment of inquiry proceedings in the alleged allotment of land in favour of the petitioner.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.