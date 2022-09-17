AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
Sep 17, 2022
Net metering: users concerned at Nepra’s move

Hamid Waleed Published 17 Sep, 2022 04:27am
LAHORE: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s backward move to seek comments on a suggested change in the Net Metering Regulations, 2015, has disappointed the solar net metering users, fearing that it would lead to an increase in their monthly electricity bills.

It may be noted that the Nepra has advertised in major daily newspapers on 24th August 2022 and also placed on its website seeking comments on a suggested change in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Alternative & Renewable Energy) Distributed Generation and Net Metering Regulations, 2015. They said Nepra is planning to purchase the exported units from consumers on further low rates that would increase the monthly bills.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) solar net metering

