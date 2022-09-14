AGL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.2%)
BOP 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.81%)
EPCL 58.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.52%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.16%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
GGL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.31%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
OGDC 79.31 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PRL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.61 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.22%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 103.79 Increased By ▲ 7.09 (7.33%)
UNITY 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
WAVES 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Increased By 1.2 (0.03%)
BR30 15,397 Increased By 178.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,012 Increased By 10.5 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,758 Increased By 34.1 (0.22%)
Broad, Anderson will be part of England’s Ashes squad: McCullum

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 03:10pm
England’s all-time leading test wicket takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be part of the squad for next year’s Ashes series against Australia, coach Brendon McCullum said.

Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the England squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes, and both were then omitted from the three-match series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.

Mired in a run of one win in 17 tests, England named Ben Stokes to replace Joe Root as captain in April and brought in McCullum as coach in May.

Broad and Anderson returned to the squad under the new leadership, helping the team win six of their seven tests this summer. “Yeah, they’ll be here,” McCullum told reporters when asked if they would be in his Ashes squad. “They’re both smiling. How good’s that? Those guys are phenomenal cricketers.

McCullum surprised by talent in England team

They could finish any time they wanted and they’d still be considered greats of the game. “What they’re doing is continuing to build on the legacy they’re going to leave for the next generation - the time they’re giving other people in the dressing-room is phenomenal,” McCullum added.

“Stuff you don’t see behind the scenes. The time, the effort and the confidence they’re giving the other guys is quite remarkable, really.”

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc was impressed by the prospect of facing the English duo next year. “I certainly won’t be bowling balls at 40,” he told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.

“I’ll be watching it at the pub with Josh (Hazlewood), probably … Their record speaks for itself. “They’re incredible talents, incredibly skilled players.” McCullum also heaped praise on captain Stokes.

“His own game is phenomenal, his leadership qualities are amazing and he runs through brick walls for the side, as we’ve seen with some of his bowling spells,” McCullum said.

“I thought he’d be good as a leader, but I didn’t realise he’d be quite as good as he is.”

