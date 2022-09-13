AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Stocks climb, dollar down before US inflation data

AFP Published September 13, 2022
LONDON: Stock markets rose slightly and the dollar extended recent losses Tuesday with all eyes on the latest US inflation print.

While traders expect Tuesday’s data to show the pace of price rises cooling in the world’s biggest economy, they still expect the Federal Reserve to continue hiking US interest rates by sizeable amounts in the coming months.

The dollar, which has reached multi-year highs against the yen and pound in recent weeks, is reversing direction after investors priced in more aggressive tightening of American borrowing costs.

“The last few days have seen a notable improvement in market sentiment,” noted Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

“It’s not always easy to pinpoint what’s driving such a turnaround but the fact that it’s happening in the days leading up to the US inflation report is certainly interesting.”

Erlam said a drop in the inflation rate could “trigger a broader risk rebound in the markets.

European stocks clock first weekly rise in four

“It may not be enough to tip the Fed balance in favour of a more modest 50 basis point rate hike next week but it may slow the pace of tightening thereafter.”

Analysts’ consensus is for inflation to slow to eight percent, driven mostly by falling gasoline prices. US inflation hit a 40-year high in June, touching 9.1 percent.

Markets are largely pricing in another 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Fed at its next gathering.

This after the US central bank has already made consecutive hikes of that amount, while Fed boss Jerome Powell has indicated the increases would continue until inflation is tamed.

The European Central Bank last week raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a record-amount for the eurozone.

Inflation has soared around the globe this year owing to sky-high energy and food bills.

This has been caused to a large extent by supply constraints after economies reopened from pandemic lockdowns and in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Key figures at around 1100 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,499.19 points

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 13,492.77

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 6,371.48

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.7 percent at 3,671.60

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 28,614.63 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 19,326.86 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,263.80 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 32,381.34 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0178 from $1.0120

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.1729 from $1.1680

Euro/pound: UP at 86.77 pence from 86.64 pence

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 142.11 yen from 142.82 yen

Brent North Sea crude: UP 1.2 percent at $95.17 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.2 percent at $88.83 per barrel

