PTI suspends party membership of Abdul Shakoor Shad

Recorder Report Published 11 Sep, 2022 03:51am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has suspended the party membership of MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad and issued a show-cause notice to him over his recent remarks and for challenging his resignation in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) “in violation of the party instructions”.

Shad, the PTI lawmaker from Karachi’s NA-246 constituency (Lyari), had challenged his resignation in the IHC, claiming that he did not resign from his National Assembly seat and that his resignation letter was written by a computer operator at the PTI’s head office and was signed by 123 members.

Subsequently, the IHC on Friday suspended the notification that had declared the NA-246 seat from Lyari, Karachi vacant.

In the show-cause notice issued by PTI Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi, the party said challenging the resignation was a “gross violation” of party rules.

The notice further said Shad in violation of the party instructions withdrew his candidature for by-election on the vacant seat after the acceptance of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s papers.

“This is gross misconduct and violation of party rules and therefore you are required to submit reply within seven days of this notice stating why your party membership should not be cancelled,” the notice added.

