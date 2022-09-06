AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks sink on profit-taking

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
Follow us

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday witnessed a bloodbath due to concerns over inflation and growth rate due to prevailing flood crisis, experts said.

The market opened in the positive zone but profit-taking was witnessed throughout the day that forced the market to close in deep red with heavy losses.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index plunged by 449.81 points or 1.06 percent and closed below 42,000 crucial level at 41,859.30 points. The index hit 42,385.35 points intraday high and 41,858.16 points intraday low.

Trading activity remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 156.803 million shares as compared to 160.139 million shares traded on last Friday while total daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 4.368 billion against previous session’s Rs 4.630 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 55.98 points or 1.32 percent to close at 4,184.95 points with total daily turnover of 130.088 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 288.16 points or 1.87 percent to close at 15,137.74 points with total daily trading volumes of 93.116 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $116,505. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 62 billion to Rs 6.961 trillion. Out of total 340 active scrips, 253 closed in negative and only 68 in positive while the value of 19 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 14.843 million shares however lost Rs 0.05 to close at Rs 1.21 followed by Pak Refinery that closed at Rs 17.91, down Rs 0.91 with 12.792 million shares. Hascol Petroleum gained Rs 0.10 to close at Rs 6.54 with 12.777 million shares.

Premium Textile and Mehmood Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 54.00 and Rs 40.00 respectively to close at Rs 802.00 and Rs 900.00 while Sanofi-Aventis and Colgate Palmolive were the top losers declining by Rs 85.99 and Rs 56.96, respectively to close at Rs 1,060.55 and Rs 2,339.00.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the benchmark KSE-100 index witnessed a bloodbath session due to concerns over inflation and growth rate due to prevailing flood crisis. The market opened in the positive zone but profit taking was witnessed throughout the day. The volumes remained dull across the main board on the contrary, hefty volumes were observed in the 3rd tier stocks.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (down 68.1 points), Technology (down 67.1 points), Cement (down 56.3 points), Fertilizer (down 48.0 points) and Power (down 38.2 points).

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 114.46 points or 1.25 percent to close at 9,034.66 points with total turnover of 400,612 shares.

BR Cement Index fell by 72.91 points or 1.58 percent to close at 4,527.94 points with 24.207 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 75.33 points or 0.84 percent to close at 8,842.38 points with 9.637 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 92.21 points or 1.62 percent to close at 5,606.33 points with 9.768 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched down by 34.25 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,840.67 points with 19.546 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index plunged by 82.58 points or 2.19 percent to close at 3,689.22 points with 24.218 million shares.

An analyst at Topline Securities said Pakistan equities closed negative where benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 41,859 level, down 1.06 percent. Lackluster trading session witnessed at the bourse amid low volumes due to rising inflation and concerns over estimated loss $10 billion as per federal minister for finance Miftah Ismail.

Major decliners in the trading session were SYS, ENGRO, HUBC, HBL and TRG cumulatively dented KSE-100 Index by 149 points.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX KSE100 BRIndex100 BRIndex30

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks sink on profit-taking

IK finds himself in more tight spots after army remarks

PM upscales relief aid to Rs70bn

PECO, SEL, govt properties: PC Board for halting sell-off due to ‘inherent’ issues

Textile sector: MoF, FBR agree to clear Rs36bn deferred GST refunds

Umar defends Imran’s statement

PM forms body to review performance of Discos

PD to ‘monetize’ supply of free electricity to officers

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

Bonuses received by corporate employees: SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax

Fuel purchase: OCAC for capping MDR at 0.3pc

Read more stories