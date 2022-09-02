AGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.5%)
BOP 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.81%)
EFERT 83.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
EPCL 60.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.24%)
FCCL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.91%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.02%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
OGDC 81.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.88%)
WAVES 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.33%)
BR30 15,413 Decreased By -95 (-0.61%)
KSE100 42,309 Decreased By -151 (-0.36%)
KSE30 15,933 Decreased By -83.9 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week

Reuters Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 09:01pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Oil prices climbed on Friday on expectations that OPEC+ will discuss output cuts at a meeting on Sept. 5, though concern over China’s COVID-19 curbs and weakness in the global economy loomed over the market.

Brent crude futures were up $1.59, or 1.7%, to $93.95 a barrel by 11:19 a.m. EDT (1519 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.39, or 1.6%, to $88.00 a barrel.

Both benchmarks slid 3% to two-week lows in the previous session. Brent was on course for a weekly drop of 6.9%, and WTI of 5.2%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - are due to meet on Sept. 5 against a backdrop of expected demand declines, though top producer Saudi Arabia says supply remains tight.

OPEC+ is likely to keep oil output quotas unchanged for October at Monday’s meeting, three OPEC+ sources said, although some sources would not rule out a production cut to bolster prices that have slid from sky-high levels hit earlier this year.

Oil slides 3pc as China lockdowns stoke demand fears

OPEC+ this week revised market balances for this year and now sees demand lagging supply by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), against 900,000 bpd forecast previously. The producer group expects a market deficit of 300,000 bpd in its base case for 2023.

Meanwhile, Iran said it had sent a “constructive” response to U.S. proposals aimed at reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The United States gave a less positive assessment.

The news made some investors skeptical that a deal was imminent, which supported oil prices, said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures group in Chicago.

“There’s less confidence that we’re going to get a deal with Iran and that’s leading to some short-covering,” Flynn said.

G7 finance ministers agreed on Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil, but provided few new details to the plan aimed at curbing revenue for Moscow’s war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes.

In the United States, employers hired more workers than expected in August, but moderate wage growth and a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to deliver a third 75 basis point interest rate hike this month.

Still, investors remain worried about the impact of the latest COVID-19 restrictions in China. The city of Chengdu on Thursday ordered a lockdown that has hit manufacturers such as Volvo.

Data showed Chinese factory activity in August contracted for the first time in three months in the face of weakening demand, while power shortages and COVID-19 outbreaks also disrupted output.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil China’s COVID-19

Comments

1000 characters

Oil climbs ahead of OPEC+ meeting next week

Winning streak ends: rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

Average inflation in Pakistan to clock in at 19.9% in FY23, IMF expects

'Ramifications go wider': Pakistan floods threaten Afghanistan food supply, says UN

Pakistan crush Hong Kong by 155 runs to seal Asia Cup Super Four spot

Pakistan floods: PM announces Rs1mn for families that have lost loved ones

Sindh witnessing worst floods in history, says CM Murad Ali Shah

KSE-100 falls 0.36% as investors panic over high inflation reading

Govt increases prices of various commodities in utility stores

Pro-Taliban cleric among 18 dead in Afghanistan mosque blast

Read more stories