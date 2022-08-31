Sigh of relief: Nepra approves Rs3.63 per unit cut in KE tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved a Rs3.63 per unit cut in electricity price for K-Electric consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for July 2022, reported Aaj News.

The reduction was announced during the hearings held to review the FCAs for July 2022 and the second quarter of the year (April to June 2022).

The power regulator will issue a notification on the decision later.

During the hearing, Nepra Chairman Tauseef Farooqi told K-Electric officials that many complaints regarding loadshedding have been received from the consumers.

Earlier in August, Nepra allowed K-Electric to hike its power tariff by Rs11.1023 per unit on account of FCA for June 2022.

The hike shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, and will be charged with the bills for August and September 2022, read the notice.

“(The FCA) shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.

Owing to public protest over expensive electricity bills, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that 17 million power consumers will be exempted from paying the FCA.

He said the decision was made after consulting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government's coalition leaders.

Later, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir said that households consuming less than 200 units of electricity per month will also be exempt from paying FCA.

Following the notification released by the Ministry of Energy to the power companies to waive the FCA, K-Electric notified its consumers that it would send revised bills from 26 August onward.

Agricultural customers under KE’s coverage are also eligible to avail the relief.

“All efforts are being made by the utility to pass on the relief to eligible customers,” KE said in a statement. “Due to the quantum of the exercise, there may be a wait time. Customers are urged to remain patient and cooperate with the utility staff to avoid disruption in service for other customers.”