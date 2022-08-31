AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
Adamjee Insurance joins hands with Sehat Kahani

Published 31 Aug, 2022
KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading insurance company Adamjee Insurance has announced that it has signed an agreement with Sehat Kahani, a leading telemedicine platform, for providing healthcare (OPD) services to its existing and potential health insurance subscribers.

Under this collaboration, Adamjee Insurance, as the leading general insurance coverage provider having one of the largest market shares in Pakistan, is teaming up with Sehat Kahani app to ensure 24/7 availability of a dedicated helpline for all users of smart- and other phones. Under the facility, health and micro insurance products are to be utilised.

In addition, a special medical helpline will be created for those beneficiaries who do not have smart-phones or are unable to use the application. This dedicated helpline will facilitate users according to Pakistan Medical & Dental Council guidelines and will be available 24/7.

Further, Dr Aliya Zia - Head of Health Insurance Department for Pakistan & UAE added her remarks on this occasion “With the help of Sehat Kahani, we plan to enhance the healthcare experience of our customers by adding Telemedicine Platform as Value Addition to our current portfolio.

Also, Dr Sara Saeed, CEO and co founder, Sehat Kahani added, "We are thrilled to partner with the largest general insurance company of Pakistan. Having ourselves associated with Adamjee Insurance is a privilege, and we look forward to providing the same state-of-the-art telemedicine facility to Adamjee Insurance customers that has been a trademark for Sehat Kahani."

