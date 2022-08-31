Pacts with Qatar: PM forms follow-up committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a three-member committee for follow-up on pacts signed during his recent visit to Qatar, sources told Business Recorder.

The committee headed by Ahad Khan Cheema, Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment and comprising Bilal Azhar Kayani, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy and Energy and Hammad Hussain Jafri, DS, PM's Office has been tasked to expedite implementation of commitments made with Qatar and privatisation-related issues of RLNG-fired power plants.

Prime Minister has further directed the Committee to look into the pending issues and make recommendations to the Prime Minister to ensure maximum outcome from his visit to Qatar.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to Qatar, which was also joined by the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Qatar expressed interest in investment of $ 3 billion in different projects in Pakistan including purchase of two RLNG-fired power plants.

In addition, Pakistan also sought long-term and short-term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contracts with Qatar, establishment of offshore LNG terminal, a stake in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and outsourcing a couple of airports to Qatar.

The Chairman of Committee for bulk cargo (Q-Terminals) KPT, Minister for Maritime Affairs Senator Faisal Subzwari, Chairman of Committee on Minister for National Food Security and Research, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Investment Ch Salik Hussain, Chairman of Committee on Recruitment of Security Personnel for FIFA Cup, Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik also accompanied the Prime Minister in his official meetings.

Ministry of National Food Security & Research has prepared a blue print of Qatar’s food security requirements, Pakistan’s available potential to meet those requirements and an update on the willingness of the provinces to lease out land to foreign companies.

The sources maintained that Pakistani delegation also shared its evaluation exercise for the sale of two power plants.

Pakistan has also offered Qatar to proceed with the establishment of an off-shore LNG terminal. The Qatari side has been requested to ink LNG long-term and short-term contracts. In addition, Pakistan has offered Qatar stakes/ shares in State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Minister for Finance Dr. Miftah Ismail and Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique have already shared the offers made to Qatar with respect to investment in Pakistan.

