Key winners at the MTV Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES: The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) were handed out on Sunday at a live ceremony in New Jersey.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Taylor Swift
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lizzo - 'About Damn Time'
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow - 'Industry Baby'
BEST K-POP
Lisa - 'LALISA'
BEST NEW ARTIST
Dove Cameron
BEST POP
Harry Styles - 'As It Was'
BEST R&B
The Weeknd- 'Out of Time'
BEST HIP-HOP
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby- 'Do We Have A Problem?'
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK- 'The Virtual'
