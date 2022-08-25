AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jury awards $31mn damages in Kobe Bryant crash photo trial

  • A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages to Kobe Bryant's widow
AFP Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 04:33pm
Vanessa Bryant (C), wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, her daughter Natalia Bryant (L), and close friend Sydney Leroux (R) depart the court house in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP
Vanessa Bryant (C), wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, her daughter Natalia Bryant (L), and close friend Sydney Leroux (R) depart the court house in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: A jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages to Kobe Bryant's widow and a co-plaintiff Wednesday over graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters who rushed to the scene of the January 2020 crash snapped pictures of the carnage, including the mangled remains of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his 13-year-old daughter.

Kobe Bryant's widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

The civil trial in Los Angeles heard how some of these first responders showed the photographs to members of the public - including a bartender - while one deputy texted them to a friend as the pair played video games.

In its defense, Los Angeles County said the pictures have never become public and officials have been diligent in efforts to scrub them from devices.

But the two-week trial heard how Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also perished in the crash, live in fear of these photographs surfacing on the internet one day.

The pair both sued for emotional damages over the photos, in suits that have been combined.

The county was ordered to pay $16 million to Bryant, and $15 million to Chester.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Chester's lawyer on Tuesday had called for compensation to be calculated based on the two plaintiffs' respective remaining life expectancies.

He had asked for $40 million for 40-year-old Bryant, and $30 million for 48-year-old Chester.

"You can't award too much money for what they went through," said attorney Jerry Jackson.

Bryant's lawyer Craig Lavoie said he was asking for "justice and accountability" for the basketball great - a hero to the city of Los Angeles - and his widow.

"We're here because of intentional conduct - the county violated Mrs. Bryant and Mr. Chester's constitutional rights," Lavoie said, asking the jury to hold the county liable for "the constitutional violations of its employees."

Jurors in downtown Los Angeles reached their verdict after roughly four and a half hours of deliberations.

Relatives of other victims were last year granted $2.5 million in compensation over the photo-taking.

An investigation into the crash found the pilot had probably become disorientated after flying the Sikorsky S-76 into fog.

Bryant is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players ever, a figure who became the face of his sport during a glittering two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 straight out of high school and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant Vanessa Bryant

Comments

1000 characters

Jury awards $31mn damages in Kobe Bryant crash photo trial

Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Pakistan has seen 784% more rainfall than normal so far this year: Sherry Rehman

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

High-level army huddle briefed on flood situation in country

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Taliban say they've not found body of al Qaeda leader

India’s NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Read more stories