AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,026 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -192.1 (-1.16%)
Aug 25, 2022
Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

  • The decline comes despite reports that the Qatar Investment Authority is considering investing $3 billion in Pakistan
Recorder Report Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 03:41pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a loss for the fourth successive session against the US dollar and depreciated 0.47% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 219.41 after depreciating Rs1.03.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the third successive session against the US dollar and closed at 218.38 after depreciating Re0.72 or 0.33%.

The decline comes despite reports that the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest sovereign funds, is considering investing $3 billion in Pakistan. The move would lend support to the South Asian nation’s cash-strapped economy.

“This is a much-needed boost that would positively impact markets. If it materialises, it would more than meet the external funding gap,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note.

“However, the deterioration in rupee is of concern, hence the timing of this Qatari package and IMF inflows become critical for exchange rate stability."

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a US refinery.

Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents, or 0.3%, at $95.21 a barrel.

In addition, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.19% to 108.42 but remained not far from its highest since September 2002 at 109.29, touched in mid-July.

