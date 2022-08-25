Fourth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a loss for the fourth successive session against the US dollar and depreciated 0.47% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 219.41 after depreciating Rs1.03.

On Wednesday, the rupee had registered a loss for the third successive session against the US dollar and closed at 218.38 after depreciating Re0.72 or 0.33%.

The decline comes despite reports that the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world’s largest sovereign funds, is considering investing $3 billion in Pakistan. The move would lend support to the South Asian nation’s cash-strapped economy.

“This is a much-needed boost that would positively impact markets. If it materialises, it would more than meet the external funding gap,” said Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited (TSBL) in a note.

“However, the deterioration in rupee is of concern, hence the timing of this Qatari package and IMF inflows become critical for exchange rate stability."

Meanwhile, oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a US refinery.

Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 32 cents, or 0.3%, at $95.21 a barrel.

In addition, the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.19% to 108.42 but remained not far from its highest since September 2002 at 109.29, touched in mid-July.