Third successive loss: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

  • The currency settles at 218.38 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 04:37pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a loss for the third successive session against the US dollar and depreciated 0.33% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 218.38 after depreciating Re0.72 or 0.33%.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed with a drop of 0.46% to settle at 217.66 after a volatile ride that saw it register a gain in the early hours of trading.

“The ongoing political uncertainty is hurting market sentiment, leading to speculative behaviour among participants. Otherwise, there's not a lot of pressure from the import side to drive dollar demand,” Abdullah Umer, an analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities, told Business Recorder.

The analyst was of the view that rupee depreciation is a temporary phenomenon, as inflows from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Qatar are expected in the coming weeks.

“Depending on the IMF's decision, an inflow of over a billion-dollars could be seen, while $2 billion is expected from Qatar,” he said.

The IMF executive board is scheduled to meet for the combined seventh and eighth reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on August 29.

Meanwhile, Pakistan now also expects to receive $2 billion from Qatar after it was reported that the South Asian nation will get bilateral support to help ease its financing crunch.

On Wednesday, it was learnt that the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world, is also considering investing about $3 billion in different sectors of Pakistan's economy.

“This would improve Pakistan's liquidity position while strengthening the rupee to the 207-210 level,” added Umer.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, climbed above $100 a barrel on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia suggested this week that OPEC could consider cutting output in response to poor liquidity in the crude futures market and fears about a global economic downturn.

Moreover, the dollar index which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 108.70 on Wednesday, and July’s two-decade high of 109.29.

