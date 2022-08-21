AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Unofficial results: PTI's Mahmood Maulvi wins Karachi's NA-245 by-poll

  • The seat fell vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain
BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 12:17am

Another upset for the coalition government as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won Karachi's NA-245 by-polls by a huge margin, Aaj News reported.

According to unofficial results from all 263 polling stations, PTI's Mahmood Maulvi secured the seat with 29,475 votes. At the same time, the ruling coalition-backed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Moeed Anwar received only 13,193 votes. Farooq

The seat fell vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The polling began at 8:00 am and continued without any interruption till 5:00 pm. The voting time was extended for one more hour for polling stations 143 and 144.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up 263 polling stations, of which 60 are declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

NA-245 by-polls: PTI writes to ECP against MQM-P

Rangers have been deployed at the most sensitive polling stations.

The Pakistan Army and Rangers will continue to be present as a quick response force during the polling process to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, the police also made a comprehensive security plan to maintain a law and order situation.

There are over 515,000 registered voters in the constituency, indicating an increase of 71,463 voters since the July 2018 general elections.

Jamshed Quarters and Ferozabad sub-divisions include PECHS, Lines Area, Pakistan Quarters, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, Patel Para, Garden West, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, and PIB Colony are the areas of the constituency where polls are being held.

NA-245 by-election: ECP approaches MoD for army deployment

The by-election was scheduled to be held on July 27. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan had to postpone it due to torrential rains.

As polling was underway, PTI leader Imran Khan tweeted that his party was on its way to winning Karachi NA 245 election.

"Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty. I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven't already done so," he added.

Pakistan Army Election Commission of Pakistan NA 245 Karachi by election Aamir Liaquat

Comments

1000 characters

Unofficial results: PTI's Mahmood Maulvi wins Karachi's NA-245 by-poll

Imran Khan accuses govt of blocking YouTube during his speech

Rana Sanaullah rejects allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill in police custody

Major Gulf markets dip on oil weakness, inflation worries

PM Shehbaz, Army Chief discuss relief operations in flood hit areas

Babar, Naseem star as Pakistan edge Dutch in ODI sweep

UAE, upgrading ties with Iran, says envoy to return to Tehran within days

Pakistan rejects recent spate of false terrorism-related Indian allegations

India says not planning to import wheat

Flash floods kill 20 in eastern Afghan province

Read more stories