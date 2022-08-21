AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

Unofficial results: PTI's Mahmood Maulvi leads in Karachi's NA-245 by-poll

  • The seat fell vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain
BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 02:01am

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) retained its Karachi's NA-245 seat after unofficial results from 263 polling stations showed its lead by a huge margin, Aaj News reported.

According to unofficial results of the by-polls, PTI's Mahmood Maulvi secured the seat with 29,475 votes. At the same time, the ruling coalition-backed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Moeed Anwar received only 13,193 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

The polling began at 8:00 am and continued without any interruption till 5:00 pm. The voting time was extended for one more hour for polling stations 143 and 144.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) set up 263 polling stations, of which 60 were declared sensitive and 203 most sensitive.

NA-245 by-polls: PTI writes to ECP against MQM-P

Rangers were deployed at the most sensitive polling stations.

Pakistan Army and Rangers were present as a quick response force during the polling process to deal with any emergency.

Meanwhile, the police also made a comprehensive security plan to maintain law and order situation.

There were over 515,000 registered voters in the constituency, indicating an increase of 71,463 voters since the July 2018 general elections.

Jamshed Quarters and Ferozabad sub-divisions included PECHS, Lines Area, Pakistan Quarters, Soldier Bazaar, New Town, Patel Para, Garden West, Martin Quarters, Teen Hatti, and PIB Colony as areas of the constituency where polls were held.

NA-245 by-election: ECP approaches MoD for army deployment

The by-election was scheduled to be held on July 27. However, the ECP postponed it due to torrential rains.

As polling was underway, PTI leader Imran Khan tweeted that his party was on its way to winning Karachi NA 245 election.

"Our camps are full of voters while opposition camps are empty. I am asking all our voters to go immediately to vote if they haven't already done so," he added.

