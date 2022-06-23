NA-245 by-election: ECP approaches MoD for army deployment

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approached the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel outside the polling stations of National Assembly’s seat NA-245 in Karachi where by-election is scheduled on the 27th of next month.

The said seat fell vacant earlier this month following the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) estranged Member National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain

A letter to Secretary Defence Lieutenant General ® Hilal Hussian from ECP’s Additional Director General (Elections) Shahid Iqbal intimated the former on the electoral body’s decision to deploy military outside NA-245 polling stations.

“Your kind attention is drawn towards the prevailing law and order situation in the area of aforementioned constituency. The honourable commission, in terms of Article 220 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has decided to deploy Pakistan Army as QRF (quick response force)/ standby, to provide a level playing field and conducive environment to all the stakeholders and that the bye-election in the constituency could be conducted peacefully, fairly and any untoward situation is avoided,” reads the letter.

It would be highly appreciated that necessary directions be issued to quarters concerned for deployment of sufficient strength of Pakistan Army as QRF/ standby mode—in NA-245— from July 26 to July 28 under intimation to this commission, the letter adds.

Article 220 provides that it shall be the duty of all executive authorities in the federation and in the provinces to assist the chief election commissioner/ ECP in the discharge of his or their functions.

General election on any seat of an assembly is required to be held within 60 days from it having fallen vacant.

Article 224 (4) provides that when, except by dissolution of the National Assembly or a provincial assembly, a general seat in any such assembly has become vacant not later than 120 days before the term of that assembly is due to expire, an election to fill the seat shall be held within sixty days from the occurrence of the vacancy.

Apparently, the decision to deploy military personnel outside polling stations in NA-245 came after surfacing of incidents of violence between rival groups in another NA seat in Karachi; NA-240, where by-election was held on June 22.

The said seat had fallen vacant due to the death of Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in April.

A total of 25 candidates were in run for this seat in the by-election.

Muhammad Abu Bakar from MQM-P won the by-election by a thin margin of 65 votes. He received 10,683 votes followed by 10,618 votes received by Shahzada Shahbaz from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

