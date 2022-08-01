NA-245 by-polls: PTI writes to ECP against MQM-P

KARACHI: The PTI candidate for the by-polls on NA-245 has written a letter to the ECP against the MQM-P candidate claiming he used government resources to manipulate the elections.

According to details Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Molvi Mehmood has written a letter to the provincial Election Commissioner claiming the Muatthaida Qoumi Movement (MQM-P) candidate is trying to rig elections using government resources.

Molvi Mehmood claimed that the MQM-P candidate is establishing a free medical camp in the constituency to manipulate the polls. The medical camp would be set up in Lines Area on August 2, he wrote.

The camp, set up by Karachi Port Trust, is questionable, the PTI candidate wrote. The activity ahead of the elections is a violation of the elections act, he added. The PTI candidate urged the ECP to take notice of the violation.

It is to be noted that the current Minister for Maritime Affairs is MQM-P’s Faisal Subzwari and the current Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs is Mathar Niaz Rana. The by-polls in the NA-245 constituency of Karachi would be held on August 27. The polls were to be held on July 25 but were postponed due to predictions of heavy rains in the province. The seat had been vacated after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain.