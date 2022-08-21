AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

PML-N leaders move IHC for protective bails

Terence J Sigamony Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for protective bails against the arrest warrant issued by a local court in Lahore.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar and other PML-N leaders, who have been nominated in an FIR registered in Lahore regarding the rioting in the Punjab Assembly during the election of CM, here on Saturday filed an application in the IHC for bails.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Mudasir Hayat on August 19, accepting the request of the Punjab police officials, issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 12 PML-N leaders, Attaullah Tarar, Bilal Farooq Tarar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Mirza Jawed, Pir Khizer Hayat, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Abdul Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq, and Rana Mannan Khan in Punjab Assembly rioting.

They cited the State and the in-charge of the Qila Gujjar Singh police station, where the case against the PML-N members was registered, were made respondents in the petition filed with the IHC.

The leaders have requested the IHC to grant security bonds and stop the Punjab police from arresting the PML-N members. They maintained that a “false and baseless” case has been registered against them.

Furthermore, PML-N leader Rana Mashhood stated that when the election for Punjab Assembly speaker was held, the protest was regarding the lack of secrecy during the ballot.

The Punjab police officials said a case was registered against the PML-N leaders, for which, they “deliberately did not appear” and said the arrests have been sought for completion of the investigation.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other PML-N members, including Rana Mashhood, Raja Sagheer, and other provincial ministers are among those nominated in the FIR.

“After our protest, the polling should have stopped and the mistake should have been accepted. However, the opposition demonstrated hooliganism and bigotry, and continued with the election,” Mashhood said.

He maintained that the election had been challenged in the high court and was confident that the decision would be in his party’s favour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

