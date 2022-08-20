AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk

AFP Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:55pm

JEDDAH: Towering Briton Anthony Joshua is fighting for his career on Saturday against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who can boost the morale of his compatriots in war-torn Ukraine by retaining his world heavyweight belts in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua, 32, has much on the line as he strives to become a three-time world champion and perhaps spark fellow Briton Tyson Fury into performing another U-turn on retiring and set up a blockbuster unifying title bout.

Back-to-back defeats by Usyk, who outboxed him in London last September, would be a career-crippling setback for the 2012 Olympics super heavyweight gold medallist who also crashed to a surprise TKO against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Usyk, the undefeated former cruiserweight world champion, won on an unanimous decision in only his third professional fight as a heavyweight.

In response, Joshua has recruited respected trainer Robert Garcia and is hinting at a more aggressive approach against the mobile and unpredictable southpaw.

“It’s all about the fight,” Joshua said at the weigh-in, where he maintained his 10-kilo (22 pounds) weight advantage over Usyk.

“I’m just ready for 12 rounds, 100 percent. Anything shorter than that, it’s a bonus.”

Stopping the 19-0 Ukrainian would be quite a feat.

Usyk has never been knocked out in 129 outings, including in his outstanding 95-15 amateur career which like Joshua saw him win gold at the 2012 Olympics in the heavyweight division.

He has knocked out 13 opponents since turning pro.

The 35-year-old also has the enormous incentive of fighting for a country that has been defying a Russian invasion since February.

Joshua maintains weight advantage over Usyk for Saudi clash

The bout will be screened free of charge across Ukraine.

“We had enough time to study each other,” Usyk said this week. “We were born to compete for life, for belts, for everything. The one who does not compete, does not win.”

‘People wanted him to fight’

Following the invasion Usyk volunteered as a soldier and returned to Ukraine before being advised by senior officials to accept the rematch against Joshua.

“He was in touch with high-ranking military officers and he visited the hospitals with injured soldiers,” said his promoter, Alexander Krassyuk.

“In every conversation he heard words of blessing and support to take the rematch. People wanted him to fight.”

Usyk appeared in Cossack dress and sang a resistance song on stage in the fight’s build-up, taking inspiration from a surge in nationalist pride following the invasion.

Juggling, marathon swims, 100-kilometre (60 miles) bike rides and even a coin-tossing party-piece – he threw four coins into the air at the same time and caught them separately as they fell – have all been part of the preparations for the charismatic pugilist.

The second world heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia, after Joshua took his revenge against Ruiz in late 2019, has been accompanied by accusations of Saudi “sportswashing” – using sports events to detract from its human rights record.

This week it emerged that a Saudi woman had been jailed for 34 years for posting tweets critical of the government, a case that the United Nations called “appalling”.

Also on Saturday’s card, Somali-born Briton Ramla Ali will fight the Dominican Republic’s Crystal Garcia Nova in the first women’s professional boxing match in the conservative kingdom.

Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk Boxing

Comments

1000 characters

Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk

Budget deficit target missed

Shopkeepers, retailers: PM orders suspension of fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills

Fawad demands independent panel to investigate ‘torture’ of Shahbaz Gill

PMD warns Karachi at risk of urban flooding, water-logging in next rain spell

Ahsan Iqbal emphasises on exports, investment for Pakistan's economic growth

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi out of Asia Cup, England T20Is

Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July

15 dead in northern India after monsoon floods

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

Read more stories