PMD warns Karachi at risk of urban flooding, water logging in next rain spell

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted “another low pressure (LPA) area to approach Sindh from August 23” and flagged the risk of water logging and urban flooding in Karachi and other major cities of the province.

“More rain and thundershowers (with few heavy falls) are expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan on August 23 and 24,” it said in a statement.

“Rain-wind/ thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from August 20 to 23 with occasional gaps.”

It further added that heavy rains might generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur from August 23 to 24.

Prolonged monsoon spell: torrential rains bring destruction in Pakistan

It also pointed out the fear of inundation in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jaccobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad.

“Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from August 22 to 24,” the PMD said.

Flooding is also expected in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faislabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan.

Sindh: more widespread rain-thunderstorms likely

“Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period,” the PMD said.

The PMD advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Owing to relentless rains all over Pakistan over the past few days, several cities witnessed flash flooding, damage to homes and infrastructure and drowning of people. In Fort Munroe, land sliding blocked links to the vicinity. Cars are lined up on entry and exit point of the hill station.

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

In many cities, the roads sustained damage due to flash flooding and urban flooding and as a result, travellers are stranded.

Roads connecting Balochistan and Punjab have endured damage as well and authorities have asked people to avoid Karachi-Quetta Highway as well. Meanwhile, two people passed away when a roof collapsed in Dera Bugti district.

Two passenger coaches got stuck in River Uthal, Lasbela while 24 inch long gas pipeline in Bolan was swept away in the flood. This triggered the suspension of gas supply in Mustang, Kalat, Pishin and other areas. Due to rains, 22,693 homes were damaged in Balochistan 6 roads and 400 km long railway segment is flooded. The death toll from rains in the province has risen to 215.

Rains paralyse life in Hyderabad

In upper and lower Chitral, water entered the homes and five people died after being swept away in flash flooding. 40 people were rescued by the authorities and an emergency has been imposed.

In Punjab, water is inundated in Rajanpur while cotton fields in Jalalpur are submerged in water.

Moreover, water is inundated in many areas of Punjab including Rajanpur, DG Khan and low-lying areas. Rescue services are underway as people await assistance in the said areas.

Sindh urges centre to help rehabilitate rain-hit people

In Bahawalnagar, 3 people died and 1 person sustained injuries after a roof of a house collapsed. In Kasur, 1 boy drowned in flood water.

In Karachi, Malir river overflowed due to which the Korangi Causeway was closed for traffic.

Moreover, two people lost their lives and three sustained injuries in accidents caused by standing rainwater in the city.