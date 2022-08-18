Prolonged monsoon spell: torrential rains bring destruction in Pakistan

Relentless rains lashed several areas of the country on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, triggering flooding in rural as well as urban areas.

Moreover, water is inundated in many areas of Punjab including Rajanpur, DG Khan and low-lying areas. Rescue services are underway as people await assistance in the said areas.

In Bahawalnagar, 3 people died and 1 person sustained injuries after a roof of a house collapsed. In Kasur, 1 boy drowned in flood water. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in Punjab over the next 24 hours.

Sindh: more widespread rain-thunderstorms likely

The current monsoon system still persists over Sindh and Balochistan.

In Karachi, Malir river overflowed due to which the Korangi Causeway was closed for traffic. The rescue authorities continued to search for 7 people who were swept by overflowing of the river.

Moreover, two people lost their lives and three sustained injuries in accidents caused by standing rainwater in the city.

Over the past 24 hours, Gulshan e Hadeed received 269mm rainfall, Gadap Town 186mm, Sadar 60mm, Quaidabad 49mm, University Road 45mm, Saadi Town 30mm, Korangi 25mm, Jinnah Terminal 21mm and Nazimabad 13mm.

CS Sindh seeks report of rain-hit areas of coastal belt of Thatta

Thatta received 60.5mm rainfall, Badin 70mm, Hyderabad Airport 54mm, Hyderabad City, Tando Jam 91 mm, Dadu 99 mm, Mirpurkhas 19 mm, Chhor 49 mm and Mithi 130 mm.

Rain has been battering Thatta and Sanghar for the past 18 hours. The PMD has predicted next spell of rain in Sindh from August 23 to 24. Quetta and Taftan are inaccessible from Karachi due to collapse of infrastructure.

A fresh monsoon system has entered Balochistan and 20 districts have been placed on alert.

In a warning on Thursday, the PMD said that monsoon low-pressure area persisted over Sindh.

Under the influence of the ongoing weather system, it predicted intermittent rain-thunderstorm of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls to continue in Karachi and outskirts. It also flagged the risk of water-logging and urban flooding in low lying areas of the city.

“Widespread rain-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/ very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) and accompanied with occasional strong winds likely to occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Dadu districts,” it said.

Moreover, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot ,Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal and Sanghar districts would also see rainfall till August 19.

“Heavy falls may create water-logging/urban flooding in low lying areas,” it said.

The continuing wet spell over northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan would intensify from August 18 and persist till August 21.

Persistent heavy rains over Khuzdar, Lasbella and Hub district of Balochistan and over Kirthar Range may create extra pressure on Hub dam, Thaddo dam and downstream nullahs, the PMD cautioned.

Meanwhile, the US has announced immediate grant of $100,000 for flood victims.

“We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims,” tweeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis.”

A holiday was announced for all public and private educational institutions in Karachi and other districts of Sindh on Thursday in view of torrential rains in the province.

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) also postponed exams of all groups on August 18 due to the heavy rain forecast and roads’ situation after Wednesday rainfall.