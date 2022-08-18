AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Monitoring Desk Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 09:41am

KARACHI: All public and private educational institutions in Karachi and other districts of Sindh will remain closed on Thursday (today), Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah said.

Previously, All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA) Chairman Haider Ali had also announced closure of schools and colleges after reviewing the situation following a wet day.

All private schools, colleges and universities in Karachi and other parts of Sindh will not open on August 18.

Exams postponed

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has also postponed exams of all groups on August 18 due to the heavy rain forecast and roads’ situation after Wednesday rainfall.

Sindh: more widespread rain-thunderstorms likely

The postponed exams have been rescheduled on August 25 which will be conducted at same exam centres and time, a press release said. The board has also directed colleges to reschedule practical exams to later dates.

