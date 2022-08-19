Rains paralyse life in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Heavy and continuous monsoon rains that started from Wednesday evening hit district Hyderabad badly, leaving roads, streets and houses in low-lying areas inundated.

After rains electricity supply remained suspended in most of the areas, adding miseries to the rain-affected people.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, on August 16, 31.25 millimetres rain was recorded in Hyderabad district with while on August 17, 81.05 millimetres rain was recorded, followed by 92 millimetres till the evening of August 18 rain, making a total of rain 204.75 millimetres in last 60 hours.

Meanwhile President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Muhammad Altaf Memon had demanded of the Sindh Government to declare Hyderabad and Karachi as calamity hit cities, He asked that emergency be declared in both cities and life and property of citizens should be secured.

He said that businessmen and traders had suffered the losses of millions of rupees due to rains, adding that they should be exempted from additional taxes, sales and income tax while their electricity and gas bills should be waived off for at least one year.

