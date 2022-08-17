Sindh: more widespread rain-thunderstorms likely

KARACHI: More widespread rain-thunderstorms with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected across Sindh until Aug 19, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

It said the rainy weather may also produce extremely heavy falls and occasional strong winds over the period with a warning about urban flooding and water logging.

“A fresh monsoon low-pressure area lies over central India with its trough extending up to Rajasthan and likely to affect eastern Sindh,” the Met said. The fresh weather system is likely to unleash widespread rain-thunderstorms for Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroz, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar Districts and Karachi Division till 19 August.

