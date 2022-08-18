AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
CS Sindh seeks report of rain-hit areas of coastal belt of Thatta

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput visited the villages and areas affected by rains including the coastline of Thatta and Keti Bandar and reviewed the relief work and other arrangements.

On this occasion, he met the with the residents of the area and ascertained the facilities and other problems, while on the spot he directed the district administration, PDMA and other relevant officers to immediately provide the affected villagers with medicines, drinking water, food, tents and other required facilities.

He also directed District administration to continue relief until the affected People are shifted to their native areas and places after the rains. He further directed that in view of the possible flood situation, other nearby populations of the coastal areas should also be shifted to relief camps in safe places.

The Chief Secretary Sindh also directed to DC Thatta to submit a detailed report of the damages as soon as possible to ensure immediate assistance to the people of the area. On the complaints of the people, the Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri to submit a detailed report on the performance of Hospitals being managed through NGOs.

He said that the presence of ambulances, doctors, paramedical staff, necessary medicines including snake bite vaccine and all other facilities should be ensured in all hospitals and health centers of the district. On the request of locals, the Chief Secretary also issued orders to the concerned officers to repair weak embankments.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri gave an overall detailed briefing regarding the provision of relief and other facilities and arrangements to the rain and flood victims. He said that the district administration, PDMA, NDMA and other relevant departments are working all the time to ensure the provision of required facilities to the people from the coastal belt to safe places so that they do not face any difficulties.

