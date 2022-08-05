AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
Pakistan

Bilawal, Singaporean minister agree to enhance cooperation

APP Published 05 Aug, 2022 06:27am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Singaporean counterpart, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, on the sidelines of the 29th Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

The two foreign ministers reviewed the state of Pakistan-Singapore bilateral relations and agreed to enhance bilateral dialogue and cooperation.

They also exchanged views on the global and regional issues of mutual interest, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan discussed the potential for bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister expressed admiration for Singapore’s development model and the lessons it offered to developing countries including Pakistan.

He emphasized the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, which is a key partner in Asean Regional Forum.

