Aug 05, 2022
Pakistan

Clearance of containers: PSA urges PM to intervene

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Solar Association has called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene for the clearance of containers containing solar equipment, stuck for months at various ports countrywide.

“A huge number of solar devices import containers are awaiting clearance while importers are facing heavy demurrage charges,” Pakistan Solar Association Chairman Rana Abbas said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He said was unwise to discourage the traders dealing in solar energy equipment in Pakistan.

The containers containing solar equipment have been stuck for months at ports mainly awaiting approval from the State Bank of Pakistan. Further, the government has imposed restrictions on import of all items starting with 85 prefix in directory of H S codes while the current procedure requires that every time, import documents of solar equipment including solar panels and inverters must be submitted to the State Bank through bank’s Forex Portal.

Despite the passing of the several months, there is no response from the State Bank of Pakistan to approve the LCs while importers are unable to get released their goods from the Customs authorities. The importers and traders are facing terrible financial losses ultimately lead to their bankruptcy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif PSA Pakistan Solar Association Rana Abbas

